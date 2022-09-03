J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,340,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HES. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hess Price Performance

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,260 shares of company stock worth $7,302,755. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

HES stock opened at $120.91 on Friday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $131.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

