J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $51.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

See Also

