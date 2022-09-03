Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,029 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,211 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,965,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 446.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 247,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 201,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 3,765.7% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 193,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 188,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,603 shares of company stock worth $1,341,991 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jabil Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $57.81 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.50%.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

