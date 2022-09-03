Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $705,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 341,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $186.89 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.92 and its 200 day moving average is $190.16.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.