Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 4,250 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

