Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €26.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WAC. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €16.46 ($16.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €16.15 ($16.48) and a twelve month high of €30.90 ($31.53). The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.53.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

