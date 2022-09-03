JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Releases Earnings Results

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.87 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

JOANN Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $7.25 on Friday. JOANN has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $294.84 million, a PE ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.

JOANN Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of JOANN

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 31,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

