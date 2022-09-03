JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Releases Earnings Results

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.87 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.
JOANN Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $7.25 on Friday. JOANN has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $294.84 million, a PE ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.
JOANN Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.04%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of JOANN
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 31,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
