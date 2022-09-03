John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $183.17

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 183.17 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 124.65 ($1.51). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 129.35 ($1.56), with a volume of 1,582,014 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 319.20 ($3.86).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 151.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 183.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £905.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56.

Insider Activity at John Wood Group

John Wood Group Company Profile

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp bought 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £4,255.02 ($5,141.40). In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp bought 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £4,255.02 ($5,141.40). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £3,274.87 ($3,957.07). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,823 shares of company stock worth $767,938 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.