Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Piper Sandler

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JNCE. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Jounce Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $185.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.