Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Piper Sandler

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JNCE. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $185.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,680,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,214 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,259,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 259,653 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,843,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,814 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,694,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,613,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

