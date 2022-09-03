JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,900 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.70) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.07).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,352 ($16.34) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,628.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,663.26. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,332.93 ($16.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,185.96.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.25 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 662 shares of company stock worth $1,119,798.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.