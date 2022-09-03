JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Stanley Electric Price Performance
Shares of Stanley Electric stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. Stanley Electric has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04.
Stanley Electric Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stanley Electric (STAEF)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.