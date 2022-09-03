JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Stanley Electric stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. Stanley Electric has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04.

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs. It operates through Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, and Applied Electronic Products segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and light bulbs, etc.

