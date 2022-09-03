JulSwap Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, JulSwap has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $180,839.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00474662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015447 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.