K21 (K21) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19,419.00

K21 (K21) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. K21 has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $19,419.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One K21 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,803.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034746 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022219 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,584,677 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

K21 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

