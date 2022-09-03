K21 Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (K21)

K21 (K21) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One K21 coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. K21 has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $39,863.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,839.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00132051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034445 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022179 BTC.

About K21

K21 is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,584,677 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

