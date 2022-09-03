K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $151.11

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 151.11 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.53). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 133.50 ($1.61), with a volume of 1,556 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 151.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of £60.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

