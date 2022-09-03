KCCPAD Reaches Market Capitalization of $946,403.67 (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. KCCPAD has a market capitalization of $946,403.67 and approximately $50.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KCCPAD has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KCCPAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00474662 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015447 BTC.
KCCPAD Coin Profile
KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.
KCCPAD Coin Trading
