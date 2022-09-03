KeyCorp Comments on Catalent, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Catalent in a report issued on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Catalent Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CTLT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.86.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $87.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent has a 1-year low of $86.11 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $145,698.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $145,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Catalent by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,210,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,891,000 after buying an additional 34,828 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 189.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

