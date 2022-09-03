Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.94-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.48-$7.48 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $163.27 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.54.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

