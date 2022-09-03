Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Price Target Cut to C$0.45

Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Khiron Life Sciences Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of KHRN opened at C$0.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. Khiron Life Sciences has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45.
Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile
See Also
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.