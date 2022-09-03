Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Price Target Cut to C$0.45

Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Khiron Life Sciences Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of KHRN opened at C$0.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. Khiron Life Sciences has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

