King DAG 1-Day Volume Tops $8,105.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and $8,105.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, King DAG has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation.

King DAG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

