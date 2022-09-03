Kingboard Laminates (OTC:KGBLY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Kingboard Laminates (OTC:KGBLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Kingboard Laminates Stock Performance

Shares of KGBLY stock opened at 22.33 on Tuesday. Kingboard Laminates has a 52-week low of 21.46 and a 52-week high of 42.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 31.37.

About Kingboard Laminates

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells laminates in the People's Republic of China, other Asian countries, Europe, and the United States. It operates through Laminates, Properties, and Investments segments. The company offers glass epoxy laminates, paper laminates, and composite epoxy material laminates.

