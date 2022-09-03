Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Declares Dividend of $0.17

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1663 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $60.62 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $126.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average is $79.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Kingspan Group from €100.00 ($102.04) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €55.00 ($56.12) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €120.00 ($122.45) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Featured Stories

