Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KIGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Kion Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.51.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

