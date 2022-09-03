Klever Market Capitalization Reaches $59.57 Million (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klever has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $59.57 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,880,780,407 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io.

Buying and Selling Klever

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

