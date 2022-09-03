Komodo (KMD) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Komodo has a market capitalization of $34.24 million and approximately $711,670.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00316208 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00113024 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00078384 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000250 BTC.

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,572,766 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

