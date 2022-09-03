Lake Street Capital Increases Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $32.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Napco Security Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised Napco Security Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NSSC opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

