Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

Shares of LAKE opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $102.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile



Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

