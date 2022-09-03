Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$390.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.44 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.70 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. 448,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,449. The firm has a market cap of $361.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.46. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $31.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

