LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

