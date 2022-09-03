Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75-$9.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.87 billion-$7.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.69 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.75-9.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $407.57.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $19.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,780,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,953. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 519,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $141,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $141,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 38.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $17,727,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

