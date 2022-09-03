Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.30

Shares of Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 61000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$116.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.