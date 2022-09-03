LunchMoney (LMY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

LunchMoney (LMY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $145,371.12 and $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LunchMoney

LMY is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,905,948 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken.

LunchMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

