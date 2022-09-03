Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of M opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 12.19%.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,026 shares of company stock worth $1,736,856 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $13,052,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,526 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 21,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 157,188 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

