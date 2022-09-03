Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,695 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

EWW stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

