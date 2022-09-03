Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

