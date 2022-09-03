Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock worth $779,826 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

See Also

