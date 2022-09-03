Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $20.23 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $64.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48.

