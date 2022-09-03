Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $290,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

