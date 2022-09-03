Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $113,000 in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth about $2,729,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth about $34,289,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Zynga by 2,963.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,870,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,249,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

