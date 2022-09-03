Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $246,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,198,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

MU stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

