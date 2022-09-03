Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $60,000 in Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,644,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pear Therapeutics
In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 167,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $297,548.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pear Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.
