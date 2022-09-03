Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $60,000 in Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,644,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pear Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 167,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $297,548.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pear Therapeutics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Pear Therapeutics stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $14.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pear Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.