Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $42.43 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.222 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

