Maincoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $79,767.15 (MNC)

Maincoin (MNC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Maincoin has a total market cap of $79,767.15 and approximately $13.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Maincoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,776.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00132084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00034706 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022250 BTC.

About Maincoin

MNC is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money.

Maincoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.