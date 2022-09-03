Mainstream For The Underground 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,020.00 (MFTU)

Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Mainstream For The Underground has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Mainstream For The Underground coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mainstream For The Underground has a market cap of $0.02 and $1,020.00 worth of Mainstream For The Underground was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.24 or 0.00827847 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001659 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002359 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00834454 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015634 BTC.
About Mainstream For The Underground
The official website for Mainstream For The Underground is mftu.net. Mainstream For The Underground’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mainstream For The Underground is /r/cyberfm.
Buying and Selling Mainstream For The Underground
