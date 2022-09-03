Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.77

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Man Wah Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61.

Get Man Wah alerts:

Man Wah Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3831 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.