MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading 3.3% Higher

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.77. 103,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,242,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

MannKind Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $954.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $25,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 726,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,548.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,100 shares of company stock worth $53,033. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 533,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 198,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.