Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Barclays

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.19.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

