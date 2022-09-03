Marscoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $8,285.00 (MARS)

Marscoin (MARS) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, Marscoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Marscoin has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $8,285.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Marscoin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004687 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.41 or 0.00688600 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006201 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00182437 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Marscoin Coin Profile

Marscoin (MARS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Marscoin’s total supply is 37,775,137 coins and its circulating supply is 36,887,328 coins. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Marscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsCoin (MARS) is out there with its charitable foundation plan to initiate colonisation of Mars. The premine was a donation towards the foundation. The block reward is set to half every year on a block time of two minutes and a total hard coin cap of 33 million “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.