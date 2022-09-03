Mate Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (MATE)

Mate (MATE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Mate has a total market cap of $2,242.89 and $13.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mate coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mate has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.00 or 0.00792145 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002347 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00835286 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015663 BTC.
About Mate
Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mate Coin Trading
