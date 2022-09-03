MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $63.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

MXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Stock Performance

NYSE:MXL opened at $35.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89.

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1,469.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 97.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,795,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after acquiring an additional 883,780 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 55.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 489,167 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $23,507,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 17.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,171,000 after acquiring an additional 333,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.